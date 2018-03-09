News

AFC Champions League 2018: Goal's Player of the Week - Jeonbuk Hyundai's Kim Shin-Wook

South Korean side Jeonbuk Hyundai maintained their perfect start to the AFC Champions League 2018 by pummelling Tianjin Quanjian 6-3 at home in a free-scoring match

The three points on offer were claimed by the South Korean outfit, thanks to their 29-year-old striker Kim Shin-Wook who notched a hat-trick.  

Though Tianjin Quanjian took the lead early on, Shin-Wook headed home the equaliser from Lee Yong’s cross to make it 1-1. Later on, he scored twice in quick succession to make it 5-1. First he bundled home a finish off his thighs before finishing off Kim Jin-su's cross. 

The 29-year-old's treble came from four shots on target, and from a total of five efforts on goal. Kim also won six duels and registered a 76 percent passing accuracy.   

Ultimately, Shin-Wook's sensational performance sees him named as this week's Goal's Asian Player of the Week! 

