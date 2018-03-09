Harambee Stars Captain Victor Wanyama wins EPL Award

Kenyan Captain and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Victor Wanyama is the winner of Carling Goal of the Month for February.

Victor Wanyama win EPL Award

Wanyama’s strike in a 2-2 draw against Liverpool on February 4th beat Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero and Mohammed Salah.

"That was one of my best goals I've ever scored. I just reacted before the Liverpool players.

"I thought I'd just let it go because the ball was bouncing and I didn't want to think too much. And I just let it fly,” Wanyama said after receiving the award.

The Kenyan's strike was one of eight nominated for the award, along with those of Danilo, Mario Lemina, Jose Izquierdo (twice), Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero and Adam Smith, but Wanyama’s goals was picked from a combined votes of a panel of experts and from the public.