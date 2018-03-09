Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has bemoaned the foul play after his team was allegedly mistreated by in Rwanda.

Sundowns did not train the day before and it's not good for football, reveals Pitso Mosimane

Masandawana recently faced off against Rayon Sports in a Caf Champions League first leg encounter where they were held to a goalless draw despite being absolutely dominant in the first half.

But following the clash, while the Brazilians mentor was not to displeased with the result, he revealed that their preparations were hampered due to a mysterious power failure at their allocated training grounds the night before the game.

"We don't like to make excuses. We did not train the day before [the game] and it's not good for football,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by Sowetan.

"Imagine you come to my country and there are all these things, what are you going to think of me? I'm not saying you intentionally put the lights off, but we have been in the Champions League for long and we don't really care," he added.

"I think my players relaxed a little in the first half thinking it was going to be easy,” he explained further when questioned regarding his side’s performance.

Meanwhile, Mosimane has lauded the opposition and further iterated that the return leg in Tshwane will not be easy as Sundowns do not know what to expect from Rayon on the road.

"They have a good attack on the left and right side. They had good speed behind our defenders. Overall, they are a good team," he said.

"Football is like that, it's going to be tough. I don't know how they play away from home but from our side we will go forward," he concluded.

The second leg is scheduled for March 18 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, but before Sundowns can shift their focus back to continental action, they will need to first overcome ABC Motsepe League side EC Bees in the Nedbank Cup on Tuesday.