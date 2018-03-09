Harambee Starlets will have a chance to correct their 4-2 (1-1) defeat against Zambia when the two sides clash in a friendly later in March.

Harambee Starlets secure friendly with Zambia

Starlets bowed out to Zambia in the bronze medal during the Cosafa tournament after both sides had settled for a 1-1 draw at the regulation time last September in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

But Richard Kanyi and his charges have been presented with yet another chance to test their strength against Zambia in a build-up set for March 25, 2018, at the Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

This is part of the team’s preparation for the forthcoming 2018 Awcon qualifiers against Uganda.

Starlets, who are currently pitching camp in Machakos, are scheduled to play Uganda in a two-legged Awcon qualifier beginning at home on April 4, 2018, before travelling to Kampala three days later for the second leg.

Starlets will be led by Richard Kanyi, who is hopeful that the Zambia friendly will give him an opportunity to gauge his players ahead of our Awcon qualifiers against Uganda.

Harambee Starlets have not played any match since Cosafa Women’s Cup assignment.