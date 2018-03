McDonald Mariga and CF Fuenlabrada midfielder Ismael Gonzales have been recalled to Harambee Stars.

Macdonald Mariga recalled to Harambee Stars squad

The two have been named in the squad ahead of friendly matches against Comoros and the Central African Republic.

Also making a comeback in the 24 man squad named by Harambee Stars Interim Coach Stanley Okumbi are Francis Kahata, Paul Were, Johanna Omolo and Ayub Timbe.

Kenya is scheduled to play Comoros and the Central African Republic in Marrakech, Morocco on March 24 and 27 respectively. The team will report to camp, in Morocco on March 19, 2018.

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), Faruk Shikalo (Bandari).

Defenders: Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg United, South Africa), David Ochieng, (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), David Owino (Zesco, Zambia), Abud Omar (Slava Sofia, Bulgaria).

Midfielders: Patilah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Athuman Ismael Gonzales (CF Fuenlabrada, Spain), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), McDonald Mariga (Real Oviedo, Spain), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge KSV, Belgium), Paul Were (FC Kaisar, Kazakhstan), Eric Johana Omondi (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden)

Forwards: Ayub Timbe (Heilongjiang FC, China), Cliffton Miheso (Buildcon FC, Zambia), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks), Jesse Were (Zesco FC, Zambia), Michael Olunga (Girona FC, Spain).