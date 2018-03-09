Bob Oyugi predicts K'Ogalo's Caf Champions League fortune

Former National Youth Talent Academy coach, Bob Oyugi has tipped K’Ogalo to sail to the second round of Caf Champions League round.

Gor Mahia will have a tricky return leg tie in Tunisia on March 17, but Oyugi believes that the 16-time Kenyan champions have the arsenal to stop a much-fancied Esperance after the two sides settled for a 0-0 draw in the opening round last Wednesday.

Oyugi, however, says that the defending champions should go for an early goal in Tunisia.

“Gor Mahia has a complete team to beat Esperance. We only need to be very careful with a penalty that their usual number 11 looks for when they play.

“Esperance are already under pressure and Gor Mahia should score an early goal to win their fans. Part of their supporters will support Gor Mahia,” said Oyugi.

From his analysis of the past video of Esperance, Oyugi says that Gor Mahia will need a tactical transition from the defence through to midfield and finally in the attacking front.

“Gor Mahia has very technical and strong players for the away game- let them use all chances that come.

Dylan Kerr had raised issues with Esperance technical aspect and Oyugi observes that speed, power, stamina and strength will be key for K’Ogalo if they are to down the host.