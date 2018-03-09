As they look to lift their first trophy under coach Steve Komphela, Kaizer Chiefs will head to Durban for their Nedbank Cup Last 16 date against Stellenbosch FC.

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Bernard Parker calls on younger players to come to the party

In the previous round, Amakhosi beat Lamontville Golden Arrows 3-0 at the FNB Stadium and meeting a side from the National First Division will be a challenge.

The Nedbank Cup is Amakhosi's last opportunity to end their trophy drought under the former Bafana Banafa skipper’s three-year reign.

Striker Bernard Parker has called on the up and coming players to raise their hands and do better to lift the burden off the shoulders of the experienced campaigners.

Steve Komphela has promoted a number of youngsters from the club's development over the past few years, including Siyabonga Ngezana, Siphosihle Ntiya Ntiya and Wiseman Meyiwa among others.

“I would like to see the youngsters coming through more. The youngsters have to show up,” said Parker to the media.

"They have to mature now in their game‚ and show up and help us‚” he said.

“As the senior guys‚ we’ve won things. We just want to share our experience with the young boys – to help us‚ to help the team so that we can achieve more,” he challenged.

“So far there have been glimpses that one or two youngsters are showing, and we’d like to see more from them, and also‚ more from them will help bring the best from the senior guys,” concluded the 31-year-old.

Still licking their wounds after their 3-1 loss to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby, Chiefs will fight for a win and erase their last Saturday’s disappointing defeat.