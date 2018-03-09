Football Kenya Federation has once again jumped to the defence of 'unpopular', Harambee Stars caretaker Coach, Stanley Okumbi.

Under-fire Harambee Stars coach gets the backing of FKF again

Okumbi has been a permanent figure at the national team since Nick Mwendwa administration came into office two years ago.

The under-fire tactician, who is yet to win the confidence of the local fans since his first appointment as head coach in March 2016, was elevated back to his previous post on an acting capacity, following the sudden departure of Coach Paul Put who resigned from his position last February.

Okumbi's reign as Stars' boss was punctuated by home and away losses to lowly ranked Guinea Bissau during the 2017 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers and yet another drubbing by Sierra Leone in the opening match of the 2019 Africa Nations Cup Qualifiers.

The poor results saw the former Kariobangi Sharks coach being relegated to the assistant role after yet another double loses to Iraq and Thailand in his last games in charge, following the appointed of Put last November

But on Friday, the under-fire Okumbi, who is also in charge of the national U20 team that are set to play Egypt in a friendly match, received the backing of FKF CEO, Robert Muthomi.

“Let me ask you to do an analysis on Stanley (Okumbi) with Harambee Stars since 2016. Win, Draw, Loss. Then report back.

“Which Coach does not lose matches. There is more at play though. If Put had lost that match would the reaction be different?” Muthoni took to Twitter to respond to a concern by a fan who questioned why the federation always sticks with Okumbi despite his poor performance.

Okumbi has also received the backing from the federation boss and close confidant, Mwendwa previously.

FKF are set to unveil a new coach in May and it remains to be seen how the federation will set up at the national team technical bench ahead of September's Acon qualifiers against Ghana.