Al Ittihad vs. Al Nassr news News: Injuries, suspensions, line-up

Al Nassr will be Al Ittihad’s guest at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on the 10th of March in matchweek 24 of the Saudi Pro League, and this match is important for both teams in the battle for 3rd place.

Al Ittihad are coming from a poor run of form after losing 3-0 to Al Shabab and 5-2 to Al Taawoun to be stuck in 8th place with 30 points, meanwhile Al Nassr are in 3rd place with 37 points after beating Al Raed 4-3 and Al Shabab 1-0.

Al Ittihad Absences: Injuries and Suspensions

It is likely that Adnan Fallatah and Khaled Al Sumairi will miss the match due to a punishment imposed on them after a scuffle between each other, meanwhile Carlos Villanueva misses due to injury.

Al Ittihad Expected Line-Up:

4-2-3-1: Fawaz Al Qarni; Ammar Al Dehaim, Bader Al Nakhli, Ziyad Al Sahafi, Ahmad Asiri; Fahad Al Ansari, Tariq Abdullah; Mahmoud Kahraba, Ammar Al Najjar, Abdulaziz Al Aryani; Ahmed Akaichi.

Al Nassr Absences: Injuries and Suspensions

Mohamed Al Sahlawi, the team’s top scorer, will miss due to a bruise that will keep him out for up to a week.

Al Nassr Expected Line-Up:

4-3-2-1: Waleed Abdulla; Saad Suhail, Bruno Uvini, Omar Hawsawi, Abdulrahman Al Obaid; Ibrahim Ghaleb, Abdulaziz Al Jebreen, Ferjani Sasi; Abdelmoumene Djabou, Leonardo; Junior Kabananga.