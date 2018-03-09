King Abdullah Sports City opens its doors to host the match between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr on the 10th of March 2018, in matchweek 24 of the Saudi Pro League.

Al Ittihad vs. Al Nassr: TV channels, kick-off time & match preview

Al Ittihad enter this match in their worst form, with two straight losses coming after their qualification to the Saudi King’s Cup semi-finals a few weeks ago. Their win was followed by a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Al Shabab, before suffering a 5-2 drubbing by Al Taawon a few days ago.

Al Ittihad are currently in 8th place in the table, with 30 points.

On the other hand, Al Nassr enter this match in good form after beating Al Raed 4-3 and narrowly overcoming Al Shabab in the Riyadh Derby 1-0.

They currently sit in 3rd place with 37 points and look likely to secure that spot and qualify for the 2019 AFC Champions League.

This will be a hot encounter, with both sides looking for the three points to improve their place in the table.

Numbers: