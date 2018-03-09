Al Ittihad vs. Al Nassr: TV channels, kick-off time & match preview

King Abdullah Sports City opens its doors to host the match between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr on the 10th of March 2018, in matchweek 24 of the Saudi Pro League.
Al Ittihad enter this match in their worst form, with two straight losses coming after their qualification to the Saudi King’s Cup semi-finals a few weeks ago. Their win was followed by a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Al Shabab, before suffering a 5-2 drubbing by Al Taawon a few days ago.
Al Ittihad are currently in 8th place in the table, with 30 points.
On the other hand, Al Nassr enter this match in good form after beating Al Raed 4-3 and narrowly overcoming Al Shabab in the Riyadh Derby 1-0.
They currently sit in 3rd place with 37 points and look likely to secure that spot and qualify for the 2019 AFC Champions League.
This will be a hot encounter, with both sides looking for the three points to improve their place in the table.
Numbers:
- In 19 matches between each other in the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr have won 9 matches, Al Ittihad have won 5 and they drew in the other 5 games.
- The last time Al Ittihad beat Al Nassr was in the 2012/13 season, when a lone Diego Souza goal was enough for them to grab the three points on that night.
- In their last 10 games between each other, Al Nassr won 8 and drew twice with Al Ittihad, who haven’t beaten Al Nassr in that period.
- The biggest result between the sides came on the 23rd of November last year, when Al Nassr thrashed Al Ittihad 5-0.
- Al Nassr have the second strongest attack in the league, with 51 goals scored.
- The longest win streak between the sides was achieved by Al Nassr with 7 straight wins between November 2013 and November 2016.
- In the last 500 minutes of play, Mahmoud Kahraba has been the scorer of Al Ittihad’s only goal against Al Nassr.