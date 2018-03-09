The Prince Mohammed bin Fahad Stadium will open its doors to host the match between Al Hilal and Al Ettifaq on the 9th of March 2017 during matchweek 24 of the Saudi Pro League.

Al Hilal vs. Al Ettifaq: TV channels, kick-off time & match preview

Al Hilal are at the top of the league with 49 points after winning their most recent match against Al Faisaly 1-0, meanwhile Al Ettifaq in 9th place have 30 points but have the potential to move into 5th place with a win, should other results go their way.

It is worth noting that Al Hilal are also participating in the AFC Champions League and are currently last place in their group after two draws and one loss.

Numbers: