Al Hilal vs. Al Ettifaq: TV channels, kick-off time & match preview

The Prince Mohammed bin Fahad Stadium will open its doors to host the match between Al Hilal and Al Ettifaq on the 9th of March 2017 during matchweek 24 of the Saudi Pro League.
Al Hilal are at the top of the league with 49 points after winning their most recent match against Al Faisaly 1-0, meanwhile Al Ettifaq in 9th place have 30 points but have the potential to move into 5th place with a win, should other results go their way.
It is worth noting that Al Hilal are also participating in the AFC Champions League and are currently last place in their group after two draws and one loss.
Numbers:
- Al Hilal and Al Ettifaq have met 15 times in the league, with Al Hilal winning 9 times compared to Al Ettifaq’s sole win, and the other 5 matches ending in a draw.
- 45 goals have been scored in matches between the sides, with Al Hilal scoring 30 compared to Al Ettifaq’s 15.
- The only time Al Ettifaq defeated Al Hilal was in the 2016/17 season, with goals by Ali Al Zaqan and Hazza Al Hazza helping the former win 2-1 against the eventual champions.
- The biggest result between the sides was Al Hilal’s 5-1 thrashing of Al Ettifaq in 2013.
- Hazza Al Hazza is the top scorer in these matches for Al Ettifaq with 7 goals, meanwhile Gelmin Rivas is considered Al Hilal’s top scorer in matches against Al Ettifaq.