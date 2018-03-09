Al Ahli will be a tough guest for Al Qadisiyah at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium on the 9th of March 2017 during matchweek 24 of the Saudi Pro League.

Al Ahli vs. Al Qadisiyah: TV channels, kick-off time & match preview

Al Ahli will be coming into this match with high hopes of continuing their chase of league leaders Al Hilal, who are 4 points ahead of them. They are currently in 2nd place with 45 points, ahead of Al Nassr in 3rd place by 8 points.

On the other hand, Al Qadisiyah are in 12th place in the league with 22 points ahead of 13th placed Ohod in the relegation zone by 4 points. They will need a win to move further away from the relegation zone.

