Only way is up: Roar's Moore replacement

New Brisbane football director Pedj Radinovic is confident the A-League club's darkest days are behind them.

The replacement for departed ex-Socceroo Craig Moore, Radinovic began work this week in the key backroom position after six years working at Football Federation Australia, most recently as the enforcer of the A-League's salary cap.

He joins a club that, not long ago, was at its lowest ebb.

January's embarrassing 'number-gate' incident - when numbers started to peel off the backs of players' shirts in the middle of an AFC Champions League qualifier - led to the Roar making viral headlines around the world for all the wrong reasons.

Even before that, it was a horror season for the three-time A-League champions, whose hopes of adding a fourth title were skittled by a months-long injury crisis that had only just abated.

The Roar's crowds, too, have plummeted to an average of just 8868, but Radinovic sees light at the end of the tunnel.

"I'm here for a reason, and that's because I saw the potential in the club," Radinovic told AAP.

"I saw what they were already doing, the good things ... I'm not here to look backwards.

"My job is to come here and look forwards, and how I can help build the best possible club going forward."

Radinovic believes many of the building blocks for success are already in place.

The Roar will soon move into their new $9 million training base at Logan. Recent additions to the club's medical and high performance staff - including the appointment of Socceroos sports scientist Craig Duncan - have started bearing fruit after a run of three wins in their past four games.

Radinovic also brings with him a wealth of knowledge from inside FFA, including precisely how much A-League stars across the competition are earning - a major recruitment advantage for coach John Aloisi, and one that has angered rival clubs.

But Radinovic suggested there wouldn't necessarily be a massive overhaul of Brisbane's ageing squad, despite more than a dozen senior players coming off contract.

"(What's more important) is that we work out a plan going forward and make sure we've got the right support network to have the best possible chance to succeed," he said.