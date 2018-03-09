Kerala Blasters are to offer a contract extension to Lalruatthara which would see the defender stay at the club until the end of 2020-21 season, Goal can confirm.

ISL 2017-18: Lalruatthara set to extend for three years with Kerala Blasters

Lalruatthara has been among the club’s best players having played in three positions – centre-back, left-back and right-back. He played in 17 matches and only missed a single game due to suspension.

The 23-year-old has already won the I-League in his career and will look to add the Indian Super League (ISL) title as well in the coming years.

It is reliably learnt that as many as six ISL clubs were keen to get the prized signature of the India Under-23 defender. However, Blasters have successfully managed to keep him at the club for another three seasons.