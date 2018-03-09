Llorente urges lift after 'terrible' game

Raul Llorente wants to re-sign with Western Sydney and hopes the club's other off-contract players are retained.

But the Spanish defender also offered a candid assessment of last week's "catastrophic" 1-1 draw with Perth, warning they must do better to achieve something this A-League season.

The inconsistent Wanderers need three points against a coachless Wellington Phoenix to ensure Brisbane can't displace them in sixth with four matches remaining.

The only way Llorente sees that happening is via a marked improvement on Sunday's dull home display, which started "amazing" until the Glory's 13th-minute equaliser.

"I want to take this game and put it in the rubbish and forget, because for me it was the worst game of the season," Llorente said.

"When we have the ball, when we don't have the ball. When we press we don't press on time, we don't move on time, we don't pass well.

"It was a catastrophic game, terrible.

"We have to be narrow, because all the games we are so open and in the transition they f*** us. Sorry for the word, but they f*** us when we are so open.

"So we have to be narrow and compact, and then we'll be a better team."

Interestingly, coach Josep Gombau did not agree that was the central issue.

"No, I think what we need is to have more of the ball," Gombau said.

"Sometimes we want to arrive in the attacking zone very quick and just from the back we kick the ball, which is not the football we want to play.

"We want to have the ball and arrive to the front but having control of the possession. This, for me, is the main thing."

Gombau signalled changes against last-placed Phoenix, who've endured a week of turmoil following coach Darije Kalezic's resignation.

Roly Bonevacia is back from suspension for the Spotless Stadium clash, and Llorente urged the Wanderers to bring the aggression on a visiting squad hoping to impress caretaker coach Chris Greenacre.

"We have to alert because when any team loses their coach their players change their mindset," Llorente said.

"All their players ... want to show their new coach 'I am here'. This is something we have to be careful with.

"But it's also a good opportunity for us to be in the right position ... so we have to win."

Llorente is one of several Wanderers coming off contract and, while the 31-year-old likes to stay a second year, the club's off-season direction remains unclear.

"For me, I'd keep all the same players for next season," he said.

"I don't change any - the coach, staff, players - because for me it's a big family.

"But football changes every year and it's difficult to know."

STATS THAT MATTER:

* The Wanderers are undefeated in their last six games against Wellington

* The Phoenix failed to score in four of their last five games;

* Mark Bridge can record his 50th Wanderers win