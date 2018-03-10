Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Neymar wants Barcelona return

Neymar wants Barcelona return

Neymar has told Barcelona that he wishes to return to Camp Nou, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazilian is said to regret his decision to leave for PSG to step out of the shadow cast by Lionel Messi and wants to know what it'll take to return to Catalunya.

The report suggests the 26-year-old will spend one more year in Paris before attempting to engineer a move back to Spain in 2019.

Reus signs new Dortmund contract

Marco Reus has dispelled speculation over his future by signing a new contract with Borussia Dortmund, the player confirmed on Friday.

Reus had been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, but will now be under contract at Signal Iduna Park until 2023 with his fresh deal.

Heynckes could stay on at Bayern

Jupp Heynckes has suggested that he might stay on past the end of the season at Bayern Munich coach.

"I can only say nothing at all is decided yet, because, until now I have definitely never said I will retire in the summer," Heynckes told reporters on Friday.

"I have only ever referred to our agreement from last year which is still valid.

PSG set €400m asking price for Neymar

Real Madrid have been informed that it will take €400 million to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, according to AS.

The Spanish outlet claims the Brazilian's father has met with emissaries from Madrid to discuss a potential move.

And although PSG president Nasser Al-Khelafi has said he will not sell the 26-year-old, the report suggests Real now know what it will take for the Parisian outfit to part ways with their star player.

Mourinho wants Umtiti

Jose Mourinho is working hard to sign Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti, according to Sport.

With funds low after the acquisition of Coutinho, Barca had planned to speak with the Frenchman next season regarding an extension.

Now, however, with Manchester United seemingly in contact with the defender's brother, the Blaugrana have brought forward talks with the 24-year-old as they fear his price will rise even further after the World Cup.

Man Utd prepared to sell Pogba

Manchester United are prepared to sell Paul Pogba this summer, reports The Independent.

The Red Devils will back Jose Mourinho in the transfer market and move any player out that does not figure in his plans.

Ed Woodward is willing to let the Portuguese have the final say on the future of every member of his squad, and questions ae already being asked of record signing Pogba following a recent benching.

Kane to stay, Rose & Alderweireld targeted

Harry Kane has vowed to stay at Tottenham for at least one more season, while the futures of Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose may lie elsewhere after the summer, according to The Sun.

Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in Kane for quiet some time now, but the England striker is said to be determined to lead Spurs into their new stadium before making a move elsewhere.

As for Alderweireld and Rose, the report claims Mauricio Pochettino will have to brace himself for a potential double exit as Manchester United prepare summer bids.

Barca, Chelsea & others chasing Berke Ozer

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Juventus and PSV are all said to be interest in signing young Altinordu goalkeeper Berke Ozer, Footmercato claims.

With Thibaut Courtois' future up in the air Chelsea are looking at reinforcements between the sticks, but the report suggests Altinordu have already made contract with Dortmund over a potential transfer for the Turkish 17-year-old.

Bellerin wants Barcelona move

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has decided he wants to move back to Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The La Masia graduate had been linked with a return to Camp Nou after Dani Alves' departure in 2016, but Arsenal refused to let the speedy 22-year-old go.

Bellerin is said to have now set his sights on a move back to Spain, but the Blaugrana are in no rush to sign up the wide defender due to Nelson Semedo having settled in well at the right side of Barca's backline.

Luiz keen to stay at Chelsea on one condition

Chelsea defender David Luiz is happy to continue his career at Chelsea as long as Antonio Conte departs the club at the end of the season.

Martial sale to fund Ronaldo move

Anthony Martial could be offloaded by Manchester United in an effort to free up the funds required to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford, claims El Gol Digital .

The Red Devils believes they can lure the five-time Ballon d'Or winner away from Real Madrid for €200 million, but will need to sell to raise the money and create space in their squad.

That could lead to Martial being shown the exit, with the France international having slipped in and out of the United side under Jose Mourinho.

PSG ready offer for Conte

Paris Saint-Germain are readying an offer for Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, according to the Daily Mail .

The Italian has seen his future at Stamford Bridge called into question, while previously airing his frustration at recruitment in west London, and the current leaders of Ligue 1 believe they can tempt him to France as successor to Unai Emery.

Madrid keen on Can

Emre Can continues to run down his contract at Liverpool and Real Madrid have now joined the chase for his signature, claims Don Balon .

Juventus have been heavily linked with the Germany international, who will become a free agent in the summer, but the Blancos are ready to make a move amid doubts over Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Mateo Kovacic.

Barca complete €40m Arthur deal

Barcelona have completed a €40 million deal to sign Gremio midfielder Arthur, Goal can confirm.

The 21-year-old will not join up with his new team-mates until 2019, however, with the Blaugrana set to pay €30m up front and up to €10m in add-ons.

Red Devils to rekindle Dier interest

Manchester United are ready to rekindle their interest in Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier, reports TransferMarketWeb .

The England international was a top target for the Red Devils in 2017 and Jose Mourinho remains keen on a player who provide a useful option in the present and future, especially as Michael Carrick is set to retire and Marouane Fellaini looks set to depart.

Arsenal to get Benzema in swap deal?

Arsenal could finally get their hands on Karim Benzema as Real Madrid have opened themselves up to swap deal involving Hector Bellerin, claims Don Balon .

The Gunners have long been linked with the France international and may decide to part with a want-away defender in order to bring him on board.

Chelsea among Lewandowski frontrunners

Chelsea and Real Madrid are leading the chase for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, reports Bleacher Report .

The Poland international has seen transfer talk mount of late, with heavyweight sides across Europe eager to bring a prolific frontman onto their books.

Muller hints at future move

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller says he cannot guarantee he will spend the rest of his career at the club, although he insists he is happy at the Allianz Arena.

The Germany international has been heavily linked with Manchester United in the recent past.

Napoli & Dortmund eye Mignolet

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is wanted by Napoli and Borussia Dortmund, according to Belgian publication DH .

Having slipped out of favour at Anfield, the 30-year-old is set to weigh up his options over the summer and consider a switch to either Italy or Germany.

Fekir to replace Bale at Bernabeu

Real Madrid have identified Lyon's Nabil Fekir as the man to replace Gareth Bale, according to Don Balon .

The Blancos are expected to be in the market for added creativity this summer and are ready to make a move for a highly-rated France international.

Milan confirm Reina interest

AC Milan have confirmed they are interested in signing Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

The former Liverpool No.1 is out of contract at the end of the season, and with interest growing in Gianluigi Donnarumma the Rossoneri are on the lookout for a replacement.

Kluivert ignoring rumours

Justin Kluivert is flattered by talk of Lionel Messi wanting him at Barcelona, but maintains that his focus remains locked on events at Ajax.

The exciting teenage talent is said to be wanted at Camp Nou and Old Trafford, with Manchester United also keen on acquiring his potential.

Simeone shrugs off PSG links

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has refused to discuss being linked with Paris Saint-Germain.

With Unai Emery expected to be relieved of his duties by PSG after their Champions League last-16 exit at the hands of Real Madrid this week, Simeone is reportedly a contender to take over.

Richarlison offers hope to suitors

Richarlison has offered hope to Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham by admitting to FourFourTwo that he would be open to a high-profile switch at some stage.

He said: "Look, everybody wants financial security for their family, and when a player says otherwise, he’s lying. If I play at a really high level, opportunities will come my way."

