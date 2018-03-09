It wasn't the week either Tigres or Tijuana was hoping for.

Tigres vs Tijuana: Live stream, starting lineup, kickoff time & match preview

After losing to MLS opposition in the CONCACAF Champions League, the teams now return to league play with a match against each other in El Volcan before next week's deciding second legs.

That should see both Tigres manager Tuca Ferretti and Tijuana coach Diego Cocca think long and hard about their lineups for this match. Both teams are in the Liguilla places, but it's a tight race and dropping points with only seven matches to go in the season isn't ideal.

How will the managers approach this game, the timing of which they'd certainly change if that were an option?

Game

Tigres vs. Tijuana

Date

Saturday, March 10

Time

8 p.m. ET

Stream (U.S. only)

fuboTV (7-day free trial)



LIVE STREAM

Watch Tigres vs. Tijuana live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Tigres players

Goalkeepers

Guzman, Fernandez, Ortega

Defenders

Kolodziejczak, Ayala, Juninho, Meza, Torres Nilo, Acosta, Jimenez, Estrada, Rodriguez

Midfielders

Carioca, Duenas, J. Torres, Vasquez, R. Torres, Zelarayan, Aquino, Alvarez, Sosa, Damm

Forwards

Valencia, Gignac, Vargas



Tuca Ferretti said this week he'd rather win Liga MX than the CONCACAF Champions League, yet this week's second leg at home surely will play a role in his squad selection.

Rafael Carioca missed out on the first leg against Toronto FC because of injury, while Andre-Pierre Gignac played only the second half. Luis "Chaka" Rodriguez is out with a hamstring strain.

Potential starting XI: Guzman; Jimenez, Ayala, Juninho, Torres Nilo; Duenas, Torres, Zelaryan; Sosa, Vargas, Valencia

Position Tijuana players

Goalkeepers

Lajud, Michel

Defenders

Valenzuela, Aguilar, Perez, Aguirregaray, Donatti, Orozco, Munoz, Corona

Midfielders

Guido, Gonsalvez, Malcorra, Mendoza, Musto, Chavez, Kalinsky, Pisano

Forwards

Iturbe, Bou, Bolanos, Lucero, Goncalves, Rubin



Injuries to forward Gustavo Bou and Juan Martin Lucero couldn't have come at a worse time for Xolos.

It seems unlikely that Diego Cocca will play his best XI for the fourth match in a row with the away leg against the Red Bulls still to come in the CONCACAF Champions League. Look for a lineup designed to get a point, similar to the one he used to get a draw at the Estadio Azteca last month.

Potential starting XI: Lajud; Orozco, Aguilar, Chvas, Munoz, Perez; Rubin, Rivero, Musto; Rubin, Rivero, Musto, Mateus; Garcia

GAME PREVIEW

It will be a battle of wits between Tuca Ferretti and Diego Cocca in the Estadio Universitario this weekend. Both managers are coming off midweek defeats to MLS teams in the CONCACAF Champions League and have to figure out how to tackle Saturday's league game before the return legs next week.

Neither team enters the game at full strength. In particular, Tijuana has a bit of an injury crisis up top. Juan Martin Lucero stepped in for Gustavo Bou when his fellow Argentine went down with an injury, but now Lucero has gone done with his own injury. Jose Alberto Garcia, a 23-year-old player who came up in the Xolos system, is filling the central forward void.

Tigres won't have right back Luis "Chaka" Rodrigez, while Rafael Carioca is a doubt and Francisco Meza is out for the season after suffering an ACL tear during a round of 16 CCL game against Herediano.

The reality is that Tijuana coach Diego Cocca already is a somewhat pragmatic manager, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him mimic the tactics he used at the Estadio Azteca in late February. In that contest, between legs of Xolos' CCL round of 16 series, he used a 5-4-1 to frustrate America and emerge with a draw. Here again he's traveling to face a big team in a difficult place to play between CCL legs.

Tigres have the attacking talent to break through, but the execution will be a question. So too will be how seriously Ferretti takes next week's contest against Toronto. Andre-Pierre Gignac came on as a substitute in the first leg. Ferretti could again use him as a reserve Sunday with Eduardo Vargas, Enner Valencia and Ismael Sosa able to create a grouping that would challenge Xolos' back line.

It could be a closed game in El Volcan, interesting because of how the managers choose to approach the game rather than any standout moments on the pitch.