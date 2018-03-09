Wenger proud as Arsenal box on in Europa

Arsene Wenger likened Arsenal's recent bad run to a "half knocked down" boxer, so the under-fire boss was pleased to see his Gunners get off the canvas and surprise AC Milan.

Arsene Wenger is proud of his Arsenal players after their win over AC Milan in the Europa League.

First-half goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey gave the Londoners a 2-0 away win in their Europa League round 16 first-leg tie on Thursday.

Wenger's men had lost their last four games in all competitions and were facing a Milan team unbeaten in 13 matches.

With Arsenal sixth in the Premier League and Milan seventh in Serie A, the match was played in very different circumstances to their last clash six years ago.

On that occasion, both teams were Champions League regulars and met in the round of 16 of Europe's top club competition.

"It has been a nightmare week but it was a good result but it is not qualification, so we have to finish the job at home," said Wenger.

"Overall, I am happy with our spirit and the response we gave. We defended with resilience and until the end. We did that well tonight.

"(In the second half) our pace dropped but I think it is down to the fact we've played four games in 10 days - four intense games.

"I think that when we play a cup final on Sunday (against Manchester City in League Cup final) and you lose it, it is hard psychologically to digest that in three or four days and we had games on the bounce straight away.

"Like a boxing match, when you are half knocked-down and another (punch) comes again, and that's what happened to us.

"But at some stage, you have to respond with your pride and your desire that you have to quality to win the game and that's what we did."