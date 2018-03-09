Steph Curry enjoys a standing in NBA circles similar to that of Lionel Messi in the football world, with the pair sharing comparable “creative genius”.

NBA star Steph Curry sees 'creative genius' similarities with Barcelona's mercurial Messi

That is the view of a superstar performer at the Golden State Warriors who has helped to raise the bar on a basketball court and put himself in a position to secure a standing among the all-time greats.

Messi has done likewise on a different sporting field, with the mercurial Argentine a five-time Ballon d’Or winner who has broken countless records and collected an enviable haul of collective and individual prizes.

Curry sees parts of himself in the Barcalona icon, with both men having worked tirelessly on their art in an effort to reach the very top.

A two-time NBA MVP told reporters: “I think it's the creative genius to what he does and a flair, but also there is a fundamental aspect to the flair.

“The work that he puts in, I'm assuming, based on the talent that he has, and combining that with the talent that he has and how that kind of shows when he's out there on the pitch.

“So I think there's a lot of comparison, really, around the creativity and the innovation that we bring to our respective sports and trying to, I guess, impact - I would say influence the next generation to try to push themselves as well.”

Curry has helped the Warriors to two NBA titles in a three-year period, with only a LeBron James-inspired Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 having denied him a hat-trick.

He is back in the pursuit of major honours this season, with Messi doing the same at Camp Nou.

Barcelona have opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the Liga table, are through to the Copa del Rey final and the last-16 of the Champions League.

Messi has contributed 32 goals to their cause, with the 30-goal mark having been passed for a 10th successive season.