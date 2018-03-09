Liverpool missed out on Ronaldo & Pique after ignoring scout's advice

Liverpool turned a deaf ear to calls for them to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and Gerard Pique, claims the scout who offered the transfer advice.

Alex Miller formed part of the Reds’ coaching staff during Rafa Benitez’s reign at Anfield, but previously worked as head of recruitment under Gerard Houllier.

It was during that spell he noted the obvious potential in Ronaldo and Pique , only to see both men end up at arch-rivals Manchester United as youngsters.

They are now in direct competition as rivals on opposing sides of the Clasico divide at Real Madrid and Barcelona, but could have been gearing up for an outing for Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday if things had turned out differently.

Miller told ESPN FC : "I looked at Gerard Pique and I tried to get him.

"The Spanish delegation he was with at a youth tournament, I think it was his grandfather who was the delegate for the Spanish federation. Well he wouldn't give me permission because I think Man United were already in at that point.

"I brought Cristiano Ronaldo [suggested to Liverpool as a signing]. That's water under the bridge, I recommended him and saw him at a youth tournament."

Ronaldo and Pique are not the only decorated Champions League winners that Liverpool missed out on either, with several other big names having slipped the net.

Among those the Reds were interested in but failed to land were John Terry and Petr Cech, the latter of whom could have been acquired before he burst onto the scene and Sparta Prague and eventually earned himself a switch to Stamford Bridge.

"I tried to get John Terry to come," Miller admitted, with Chelsea having pipped Liverpool to fourth spot in 2003.

"It went to the final day and they beat us at Stamford Bridge. After the game I went to speak to John Terry to try and get him.

"How I did it was, I went up to him in the corridor and asked him for his autograph. He said yes. As he was signing it I said: 'Could you put your mobile phone number? Gerard Houllier would like to talk to you.'

"He put his agent's number and said to talk to him. Gerard Houllier spoke to his agent on the bus. I think he just used us to get more money out of Chelsea.

"I also had Petr Cech, but at that moment in time we were trying to sign Chris Kirkland. I went to a game to watch Milan Baros and Petr Cech was making his debut.

"I then went to Argentina, I think it was in 2001, the Under-20 World Cup. You could have got him for a song. He was with Chmel Blsany and then he moved to Sparta Prague and then he moved to France [signing for Rennes]."