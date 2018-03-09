Mbappe at Chelsea? €180m PSG star enjoyed previous stint at Stamford Bridge

Kylian Mbappe admits to having enjoyed a “great” spell at Chelsea prior to becoming a Paris Saint-Germain superstar worth €180 million.

Long before he was bursting onto the scene at Monaco and earning a reputation which allowed him to become one of the most expensive players in world football, the talented forward spent time in England.

Those at Stamford Bridge had noted his potential and offered him the opportunity to take in a short trial.

Mbappe looks back fondly on that time, with the 19-year-old having taken something from all of his part experiences to mould himself into the player he is today.

He told FourFourTwo on a stint in west London: “I was still young back then, maybe 10 or 11.

“I went to London and spent just under a week over there.

“I trained at Chelsea and we played a friendly match against Charlton Athletic. We won 6-0 or 7-0. I played upfront, but I don’t think I scored.

“It was great – it was my first experience abroad and a chance for me to see what the game was like in England.”

From those humble beginnings, Mbappe has matured into one of the most exciting talents on the planet.

He was attracting interest from across Europe as he prepared to head for the exits at Monaco in the summer of 2017, with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City heavily linked with his services.

PSG were, however, to win the race for a sought-after signature and Mbappe remains convinced that he made the right choice, despite the Ligue 1 leaders having been dumped out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage by Real Madrid.

“For me, it felt like the right moment, and the right choice,” he added.

“PSG are a huge club and they want to win every trophy.

“I want to win every trophy as well, so it felt like we both had a common goal and an opportunity to develop together.”