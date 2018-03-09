Napoli midfielder Allan signs extension until 2023

Napoli midfielder Allan has signed a contract extension to keep him at Stadio San Paolo until 2023.

The news comes less than a week after Romania international Vlad Chiriches agreed a new deal.

The 27-year-old has scored four goals in 27 Serie A appearances this season – his best tally in a season since joining the club from Udinese in June 2015 – and also has four assists to his name.

Allan's most recent goal for Napoli was the decisive strike in a 1-0 win over SPAL in February, and he is a regular starter in Maurizio Sarri's table-topping side, with just five of his league appearances this season coming from the bench.

Inter and Newcastle are among those to have been linked with the Brazilian in the recent past.

Any talk of a potential exit has, however, been ended by the penning of fresh terms.