Mesut Ozil has become an Arsenal centurion, with the World Cup winner having now been involved in 100 Gunners goals.

Ozil reaches Arsenal century as he delivers for Wenger against AC Milan

The Germany international has reached that mark in 189 appearances, having moved to Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid in 2013.

Arsene Wenger invested £42.5 million worth of faith in Ozil’s creative instincts and has been rewarded by his contribution across multiple competitions.

The 29-year-old has struggled for consistency at times, but his value to the Arsenal cause has rarely been questioned.

He is one of few world-class talents in the Gunners squad and is looked upon to provide inspiration when it matters most.

Ozil stepped up to that plate in a crunch Europa League last-16 encounter with AC Milan which had been billed as a make-or-break fixture for under-fire boss Wenger .

Arsenal needed a result at the San Siro and their cause was aided considerably by a man who recently committed to a lucrative new contract .

Having already teed up Henrikh Mkhitaryan to open the scoring against Milan, Ozil then repeated the trick in first-half stoppage-time as Aaron Ramsey doubled the away side’s advantage.

That assist saw him reach a notable landmark, with a hand having been played in 100 goals.



Arsenal will be hoping there are many more goals and assists to come from Ozil.

Whether his efforts are enough to keep Wenger in a job is, however, open to question.

The long-serving Frenchman has fallen under mounting pressure in north London, with Europa League success offering a final route to silverware and a return to a Champions League stage.