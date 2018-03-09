Orlando Pirates defender Justice Chabalala and midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni could reportedly be offloaded by the club at the end of the current season.





Reports: Orlando Pirates to sell Sangweni and Chabalala at the end of the season

Chabalala has found it difficult to break into the Bucs starting line-up having made only one appearance in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) this year.

Happy Jele, Gladwin Shitolo and Ntsikelelo Nyauza have all been preferred ahead of Chabalala, who joined the Buccaneers from Free State Stars in July, 2016.

Utility players Abbubaker Mobara and Marshall Munetsi have also both been used in Chabalala's position, central defence, by Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic.

The 27-year-old, whose current contract with Bucs is set to expire in June, 2019, spent the second round of the 2016/17 campaign out on loan at Chippa United.

Lamontville Golden Arrows and Bidvest Wits are the two PSL clubs which are said to be keeping tabs on Chabalala ahead of the next PSL transfer window which is expected to open in July, 2018.

The Limpopo-born player has made 15 appearances in the league for the Buccaneers since 2016.

Chabalala's team-mate, Sangweni is reportedly also likely to leave the Houghton-based club this winter.

The defensive midfielder joined the Buccaneers from Chippa prior to the start of the current campaign, but he has struggled to nail down regular game time.

Sangweni suffered a long-term injury in his first game for the Soweto giants which was against his former side, Chippa in a PSL match at the Orlando Stadium in August, 2017.

Upon his return from injury in November, 2017, Sangweni featured in only two matches and he fell down the perking order.

Mobara, Issa Sarr, Musa Nyatama and Xola Mlambo have been preferred ahead of the 28-year-old in central midfield.

Arrows are reportedly monitoring Sangweni's situation at Pirates, while a return to Chippa is said to be an option for the hard-working player, who is contracted to the Soweto giants until June, 2020.

Sangweni was heavily linked with a move to the reigning PSL champions Wits prior to the start of the current campaign, but he joined Bucs.

It remains to be seen whether the Clever Boys will renew their interest in the Empangeni-born player at the end of the season.