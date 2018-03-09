Abdullahi Shehu is over the moon after getting called up for Nigeria’s friendlies against Poland and Serbia.

Bursaspor's Abdullahi Shehu thrilled with Super Eagles call-up

Gernot Rohr included the Bursaspor defender in his 28-man squad that will face the European sides in World Cup 2018 tune-up games slated for March.

The three-time African Champions will trade tackles with Adam Nawalka's side at the Stadion Miejski in Poland on March 23, and four days later, they slug it out with Serbia at the Hive, London.

The former Anorthosis player has made 18 appearances for the Super Eagles since his debut against Mali. Thrilled with the invite, he took to the social media to show his appreciation.

“I'm delighted to have received Super Eagles invitation for the friendlies against Poland and Serbia," Shehu tweeted.

“It's a great honour to represent my dear country!

“Thanks the Nff, Gernot Rohr, my fans in Nigeria and Bursaspor Sk.

“Soar Super Eagles," he concluded.

In Russia, the Super Eagles will take on Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in Group D.