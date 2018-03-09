Barcelona complete €40m move for Arthur

Barcelona have completed the €40 million signing of Gremio midfielder Arthur, Goal can confirm.

'Arthur's €40m move to Barcelona imminent' - Gremio president

Though the 21-year-old will not officially join up with his new team-mates until 2019, a deal between the two clubs has now been agreed.

Barca will pay €30m up front for the star of Gremio's Copa Libertadores triumph of 2017, with another €10m potentially due in add-ons.

Arthur was photographed wearing the Catalan club's jersey in a meeting with Barca sporting director Robert Fernandez back in December, with the player long linked with a move to Camp Nou.

And earlier on Wednesday Gremio president Romildo Bolzan confirmed that the deal would be done imminently.

"The topic is on its way to being finished," Bolzan told reporters. "The documents are not signed yet, but the transfer is reaching the final phase.

"I think it will be over by tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.

"Some things still depend on legal issues. It still requires some care. It is heading towards a final situation tomorrow, I believe."

Arthur's arrival could hasten the departure of Andre Gomes, who has already fallen down the pecking order following the signing of Philippe Coutinho in January and has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham.