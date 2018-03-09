PSG 'unlucky' with Champions League exit - Keane

Roy Keane has said that Paris Saint-Germain can consider themselves “unlucky” to have been knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.

The Ligue 1 leaders needed a big performance on Tuesday to overturn a 3-1 first-leg deficit but never threatened to stretch the two-time defending champions and ultimately lost 2-1 at Parc des Princes.

While critics rounded on the lacklustre nature of PSG’s exit, Keane unexpectedly jumped to their defence.

“I think PSG have been a bit unlucky the last few years. I really do,” he told ITV. “They topped their group this year and who do they get? Real Madrid.

“They were unlucky in the first leg, they had a mad five minutes. Neymar's missing, they have a man sent-off [in the second leg]. You need bits of luck in this competition. I wouldn't be too critical of PSG.”

Keane, who won the Champions League in 1998-99 with Manchester United, also defended the measured approach of Emery’s side.

“This seems to be the new buzz word about having a go at teams. It's very difficult to have a go when you're up against real quality players and you can't get the ball back. It's Real Madrid, the champions of Europe - give them a break,” the former Manchester United man said.

PSG have exited the Champions League at the last-16 stage in each of the last two years, a statistic that is expected to cost head coach Unai Emery his job in the summer.