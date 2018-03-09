Super Cup 2018: AIFF releases qualification fixture list

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has released the qualification fixtures of the upcoming Super Cup which is to be played on March 15 and 16 at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar. The tournament will kick-off with Delhi Dynamos taking on Churchill Brothers. The second game between NorthEast United FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will start at 8 p.m. on the same day.

Super Cup 2018: AIFF releases qualification Super Cup fixtures list

The remaining two matches will be played on March 16 from 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. respectively. In the first encounter Mumbai City FC will lock horns with Indian Arrows, whereas in the second game ATK will look to progress to the final round at the cost of Chennai City FC.

The final round which will commence from March 31, 2018 will also be played at the same venue, the draw for which will be announced shortly.

All India Football Federation General Secretary Mr. Kushal Das said: “We are very pleased that the Government of Odisha is supporting the tournament which helped us in finalising Bhubaneswar as the venue.”

Goal understands that the final might be played on April 25.