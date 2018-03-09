Kaizer Chiefs coach Komphela doesn’t feel any pressure despite no trophies

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has downplayed talks that he feels under pressure as the team has endured a trophyless run under his guidance.

The former Amakhosi defender was speaking to the media ahead of their Nedbank Cup Last 16 against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday night at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Under his guidance, the Soweto giants have endured a trophy drought since he took over in the 2015/16 Premier Soccer League season, but he reached the Telkom Knockout Cup final and lost to Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1.

However, that was the last cup final in his tenure and he will hope to lead his troops to the Ke Yona glory before the end of his contract at the end of the season.

Fresh from a 3-1 defeat against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby last weekend at the FNB Stadium, Komphela must erase that loss and ensure they bounce back to raise the hopes to bag a trophy.

“My man I’m wired differently, honestly. Sometimes I get shocked by myself,” said Komphela to reporters at Naturena.

“You know, the only time I feel the pressure is when you ask the question, because your focus has to be different; the focus has to be completely different,” he reacted.

“Maybe I have to be a case study; maybe go out there, conduct some research, find out and put me on a scan, look at my brain and check how is this guy functioning. Maybe I might be abnormal, who knows,” he continued.

The former Free State Stars and Maritzburg United manager went on to say he doesn’t fake the fact that he feels no pressure as Chiefs coach.

“Maybe I’m something that belongs to a dustbin that doesn’t feel anything. Honestly, I don’t know and I’m saying this with the utmost respect and humility and I don’t fake it,” added the former Bafana Bafana skipper.

“If it had been fake, you can’t fake it so many times, three years under such pressure, then you must be the master of fake,” he said.

“I’m genuine and maybe understanding where I am. If you are at Chiefs and you can’t stand this, you won’t last,” concluded the 50-year-old.