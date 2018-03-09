Mathare United warmed up for the weekend's match against AFC Leopards with a 4-2 victory over former Kenyan Premier League side, KCB in a friendly match.

Mathare United warms up for AFC Leopards test with a win over KCB

Elijah Mwanzia and Jacob Keli each scored a brace for their respective sides in a six-goal thriller.

Mwanzia stepped off the bench to net a brace in a build-up match played at the Camp Toyoyo Grounds on Thursday.

Andrew Juma opened the scores for Mathare United in the first half before former Bandari and AFC Leopards striker, Keli restored parity shortly after the restart.

Ahmed Ahmad restored Mathare's lead moments later with a neat finish, but it was short-lived as Keli once again drew level.

But Mathare went ahead after they were awarded a penalty kick.

Mwanzia, who replaced Ronald Reagan in the second half, converted from the spot to tilt the game in the victors' favour before completing his brace at the death.

Mathare drew 1-1 with Thika United last weekend while AFC Leopards beat Sony Sugar 2-0 at Awendo Green Stadium.