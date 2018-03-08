Surprises have been registered in the National Super League after five rounds of the competition.

Undefeated Kibera Blackstars take a commanding lead in the NSL

Former Kenyan Premier League sides KCB, Ushuru, Western Stima have all stated defeats as the underdogs continue to impress in the lower division.

Muhoroni Youth's troubles continue after missing three consecutive matches.

The Kisumu County side have been relegated and suspended until further notice.

So how does the table look like after the five rounds?

Only Kibera Black Stars and Kenya Police have gone undefeated so far with Nakuru All Stars losing all the opening five matches.

The Black Stars are on top of the table with 13 points, followed closely by Western Stima and Kisumu Allstars who are in the second and third positions respectively.

Modern Coast Rangers and Nairobi Stima occupy the next two places.

Promotion hopefuls KCB are in the 10th position with seven points after playing a game less, with Ushuru lying in the14th position with just five points.

In the last three positions, we have Green Commandos who have two points, Administration police who have a point and Nakuru All Stars.