Paul Aigbogun has revealed that he was not surprised by Enyimba defeated Energie FC in Wednesday’s Caf Confederation Cup First Round.

Information about Energie helped Enyimba, says Paul Aigbogun

Goals from Stanley Dimgba and Austin Oladapo helped the People's Elephant to a 2-0 win against the Benin Republic side.

And the club's handler has given the reason on what inspired his team to a fine victory against their hosts.

“I wasn’t surprised that we played the way we did because we have got relevant information about our opponents before the start of the match," Aigbogun told Goal.

"We watched their games with the Guinean side and from those games, we got to know what we must do to make the game less difficult for ourselves.

“They are a good side from what we saw of them today (Wednesday) and I make it bold to believe that we can’t sit on this result and assume that we are through to the next round.

"The players must still have to show respect to their opponents and try to be competitive as ever to target another win."

“We must build on this away advantage to ensure we qualify for the next round of the competition," he continued.

"They came all out in the second half and almost scored. We expected that because they were trailing and they wanted to do everything possible to reduce the scoreline. They will want to come and fight in Calabar."