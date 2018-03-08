Coach Gbenga Ogunbote discloses his targets to steer Enugu Rangers back to winning ways when they face Enyimba at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Sunday.

Enugu Rangers’ Gbenga Ogunbote aiming to end winless run against Enyimba

The Flying Antelopes played out a 1-1 draw after Nojeem Raji’s header dented the visitors’ dreams of securing maximum points via Ifeanyi George’s opener at the Akure Sports Complex.

Despite the draw, the Enugu based outfit are without a win in three Nigeria Professional Football League games in a row since 1-0 win over El Kanemi Warriors on February 11.

And the veteran tactician, who feels they could have done better in Akure, is shifting focus on earning the maximum points against the People’s Elephants.

“I think getting one point on the road was not a bad one," Ogunbote told Goal.

"I thought we would have gotten something better but it was a valuable one for us.

"We started the game very well and towards the second part, we hard little challenges because two of my players got injured but I’m happy we were able to manage it.

“Our team is still in the making considering the fact surrounding the targets we set and how we started, we can say we are still in progress. So by the time the team is stabilized, we can be proud of our efforts."

“I don’t think my previous engagement with Sunshine had anything to do with the draw," he continued.

"We have been on the road in the last two weeks and it would be difficult to explain ourselves losing two away games in a row.

“But the boys accepted the challenge, knowing they were condemned to do better, if not for few issues we would have thought of winning the match.”