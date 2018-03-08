Austin Oladapo in dreamland after first Enyimba goal against Energie

Austin Oladapo says his first goal for the People’s Elephant will remain evergreen in his memory after he helped the Caf Confederation Cup campaigner beat Energie FC in the first leg, first round encounter played at the Stade de L’amitie, Cotonou.

He benefited from sloppy defending from the Beninoise side to drill home a great pass from Stanley Dimgba in the ninth minute.

And the forward said his goal came as a result of the hard work he has been putting for the former league champions, he is now aspiring to better his mark whenever he is given the opportunity to play again.

“This was a goal I have worked for all week," Oladapo told Goal.

"I had dreamt of playing and scoring for the club and I am happy that it has become a reality. I knew I could score if I have the chance and it was no surprise I buried it when it came.

"I was extremely happy when I got the goal because it has always been my determination to continue to improve my game.

“It was not as easy we thought it would be because they played better in the second half and could have scored at least a goal from the few chances they created and missed.

"We will go back home and not bother ourselves with the outcome of the first leg because we know that it has not been sealed yet."

Oladapo joined Enyimba at the beginning of the season from relegated Gombe United who he scored seven goals for in the topflight last season.