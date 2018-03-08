Akwa United coach Abdu Maikaba has charged his players not to be distraught by the outcome of their Caf Confederation Cup First Round tie against Al Ittihad.

Akwa United players to stay positive despite Al Ittihad loss

Muad Eisa netted the winner seven minutes from full time as the Promise Keepers looked seemingly content with a draw in Sfax.

However, the tactician has vowed that his men will do everything possible to overturn the deficit in the return leg.

“It was a game we had adequate control of especially in the first half but we missed the few chances we created," Malikaba told Goal.

"We are going back to prepare for the game after the weekend league match against Nasarawa United in Uyo. They were just lucky to get the only goal they had.

"We shall start preparation for them immediately. We won’t take any chances.

“We now know that we must score at home to stand any chance of progressing to the next round. We thought we could hold on to the draw but they had other plans and they shocked us with the goal they scored.

“We won’t allow anything to hinder us from qualification to the group stage. We have to face the league first and then we shall talk out the build-up to the return leg at home."

The Promise Keepers will welcome Al Ittihad to Calabar on March 18 in the second leg of the tie.