Bandari FC lost their first match this season after going down 2-0 to Gor Mahia in a match played at Kenyatta Stadium.

Bandari coach blames laxity for defeat against Gor Mahia

Speaking upon arrival in Mombasa, Bandari head coach Ken Odhiambo bemoaned laxity by his boys. “We were not aggressive as we always are and gave our opponents ample space to play with the ball. We were in a rush and we only realized it after conceding.”

However, Odhiambo is confident that the club will rectify the mistakes before their next league match against Sony Sugar scheduled for KPA Mbaraki ground on Saturday.

The defeat against Gor Mahia saw Bandari dropping to position six with eight points from five matches. Sony Sugar, who are equally wounded after losing 2-0 to AFC Leopards, are placed in tenth position with seven points from five matches.

Both sides badly need a win as they will be seeking recovery following the weekend humiliation. The availability of free-kick specialist David King’atua is uncertain after he picked an injury during the match against Gor Mahia.