Minerva Punjab FC crowned I-League 2017-18 champions

Minerva Punjab have romped their way to the 2017-18 I-League title, pipping the likes of Mohun Bagan, NEROCA FC and East Bengal.

The side from Chandigarh accumulated 35 points from 18 games to be crowned India's champions. The title was sealed on the final matchday after Minerva overcame Churchill Brothers 1-0 at home on Thursday.

Winger Chencho Gyeltshen and striker William Opoku all played important roles in their title win in only their second season in India's top-tier.

The Ranjit Bajaj-owned side should have won the title much earlier but a slump in form meant they had to wait until the final day.

Minerva Punjab become the first side from Punjab to win the league in 21 years, since JCT's title victory in 1996-97. They will now represent India in the 2019 AFC Champions League preliminary play-offs.