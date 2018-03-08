Leo Baptistao pleased by Espanyol's record against the big three LaLiga teams this season

Leo Baptistao, Espanyol's Brazilian striker, has expressed his pleasure at his team's excellent performances while facing the big three LaLiga teams this season.

Espanyol have managed a win against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid this season at home. Last week (Tuesday, 27th February), Espanyol defeated Real Madrid at the RCDE stadium with Gerard Moreno scoring a late winner.

The match was witnessed by Goal, thanks to the La Liga Experience program, which gave a number of fans from four South-East Asian countries who won a quiz organised by beIN SPORTS a chance to travel to Spain.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have also lost at the RCDE stadium this season. Interestingly, all games were won by a margin of 1-0.

"We played strong against Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and today Real Madrid, one of the greatest teams not only in Spain but also Europe. We are very happy and we have to continue this performance," Baptistao said in a special interview session after the game.

But Espanyol have not really been in th best of forms this season otherwise, languishing in the 15th position in LaLiga.

"The team's performance could have been better, we missed the opportunity with a lot of draws so it was difficult to face another game, but that's football. Today we beat Real Madrid and we are very excited," Baptistao continued.

"This kind of game is very important, every player wants to take part in such games. Today, playing at home and getting support from supporters led to a good result like this."

