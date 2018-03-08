Kaizer Chiefs have provided an injury update ahead of their clash with National First Division (NFD) outfit Stellenbosch FC on Saturday.

Kaizer Chiefs injury update: Mahlasela progressing well, Maluleka still out

Amakhosi will play host to Stellies in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 encounter at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Central midfielder George Maluleka is nursing an ankle injury which also kept him on the sidelines for the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Chiefs have since revealed that the 29-year-old box-to-box midfielder is training in the gym under the watchful eye of the medical team.

Nicknamed Mido, Maluleka is one of Amakhosi' key players having made 17 appearances in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) this season - scoring once in the process.

The Naturena-based outfit also disclosed that Leonardo Castro was nursing a minor injury. The Colombian striker joined Amakhosi from Mamelodi Sundowns two months ago.

The 28-year-old marksman netted Amakhosi's consolation goal as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Pirates last weekend.

Promising striker Emmanuel Letlotlo, who is nursing a long-term injury, is still taking it easy after a lengthy recovery period from his knee surgery according to the club's official website.

"As a measure of precaution, Leonardo Castro was also training in the gym on Tuesday morning, as ‘Leo’ felt a slight pain in his foot."

"Emmanuel Letlotlo has joined his teammates in training, albeit still taking it easy after a lengthy recovery period from his knee surgery," a club statement read.

Lastly, the club revealed that attacking midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela is progressing well.

The former Pirates academy player joined Chiefs from Bloemfontein Celtic two months ago, but he is yet to feature for the Soweto giants as he is currently recovering from a knee injury.

"As for the regular update on the road to recovery of Kabelo Mahlasela, the midfielder is progressing well doing physical drills pitch side," another statement read.

Kick-off between Chiefs and Stellenbosch is at 20h15.