Vihiga United cries foul over poor officiating

Vihiga United are urging match officials to employ the highest standards in officiating to avoid falling victims of fan violence.

This come a few days after a female match official escaped the warth of fans, who were infuriated by her decision to call off what appeared a genuine goal for Vihiga in a 0-0 draw against Nakumatt.

Vihiga United officials had to intervene to calm down the charged fans in a high tempered match where the host claimed that they were denied two penalties by the centre referee.

“The referee was very unfair to us. She called off our goal for an offside; and still went ahead to deny us two clear penalties,” Vihiga United chairman, Indimuli Kahi lamented.

Kahi added: “There was a serious tackle from behind on our player inside the six-yard box and a clear handball later but the referee did nothing.”

Vihiga United will take on Zoo FC in round six of Kenyan Premier League this weekend.