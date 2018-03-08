Al Nassr continued their good run of form in a bid to secure the 3rd place spot (otherwise known as the AFC Champions League qualifying spot) in the Saudi Pro League with a 1-0 win over secondary Riyadh rivals Al Shabab.

Al Nassr continue AFC Champions League hunt as Al Ittihad falter

Junior Kabananga, who has four goals in four games with his new club, scored the winner in the 83rd minute with a header assisted by another new signing, the Algerian winger Abdelmoumene Djabou.

However, it was poor Al Ittihad who moved back into 8th place after yet another loss; this time to Al Taawoun, who leapfrogged them into 6th place with 31 points while Al Ittihad are stuck on 30.

Al Taawoun were merciless, replying to Fahad Al Ansari’s opener in the 5th minute with two goals in five minutes by Cedric Amissi and Abdulfattah Adam, before Adam added the 3rd of the night in the 39th minute.

Ahmed Akaichi scored what would be seen in hindsight as merely a consolation, because after that Al Taawoun would scored a double in the final 15 minutes of the game to confirm the three points and embarrass Al Ittihad with a 5-2 scoreline.

Al Nassr moved into 3rd place with 37 points after their win, with Al Faisaly stuck in 4th place with 34 points after a 0-0 draw with Al Ettifaq. In 5th place come Al Fateh, who also won with a 5-2 scoreline (against Al Batin), with 32 points. In 6th and 7th are Al Taawoun and Al Faiha respectively on 31 points, before 8th placed Al Ittihad.