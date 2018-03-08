Zonjic keen to keep unbeaten run going against JDT

The last remaining unbeaten side left in the Super League, Terengganu FC's title credentials will be put to the test when they welcome the reigning champions, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) on Saturday.

Promoted to the Super League after finishing second in the Premier League last season, Terengganu have carried their momentum into the new 2018 season and after four matches, they are in second spot, a point behind their next opponent.

However, the FA Cup win against PJ Rangers is the only match where they have managed to keep a clean sheet and that is where Igor Zonjic wants the focus to be when the match kicks off at Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium.

"The target is always to win. Even though they no longer have Jorge Pereryra Diaz, myself and my team mates must still be ready to stop the JDT attack. Our good unbeaten run in the league is giving us plenty of confidence ahead of this match and of course we musn't fear the reputation of the opponent.

"As we know, JDT are a good team in all positions and are four times champions, so it will not be easy for us. Which is why we need to give 100% especially during defending to ensure that we can have a chance at a win and also to keep our unbeaten run going," said Zonjic in a Berita Harian article.

The 26-year-old Serbian is in his first season in Malaysia after joining Terengganu from FK Rad in his home country. A centre back by trade, Zonjic was once on the books of the famous Europa League competing, Partizan Belgrade club.

His own credentials will also be put to the test in the top of the table clash on Saturday, especially after JDT kept the majority of their stars at home in their midweek AFC Cup draw against Tampines Rovers.