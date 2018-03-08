Arnold resurrected as Socceroos coach

Graham Arnold says he "resurrected" himself.

Now, he's been resurrected as Socceroos coach.

Arnold has been here before.

But his previous stint as Socceroos coach, in 2006/07, was tainted by his gruff manner and middling results.

After assisting Guus Hiddink at the 2006 World Cup, where Australia returned its best result in reaching the round of 16, Arnold was given the main job.

It wasn't a smooth ride.

Arnold's Socceroos got through the 2007 Asian Cup group stage - after he criticised some of his charges, saying "there's some players who seem like they don't want to be here".

But they lost a quarter-final and Arnold was widely panned.

He was then tasked with Australia's under-23 campaign at the 2008 Beijing Olympics - they didn't get out of the group.

Critics circled around Arnold, who was initially a player-manager in the NSL in 1998, then two years later joined the Socceroos as an assistant coach.

"I did my career back-to-front," Arnold told reporters on Thursday.

"I started off as a player-coach and I didn't coach a club team properly and I went straight into the national team as an assistant coach."

Arnold acknowledges shortcomings in his first-coming as Socceroos coach.

"I learnt a hell of a lot from my mistakes in 2007," he said.

"But I know I'm a completely different person today."

After his Asian Cup and Olympic flops, the Socceroos plumped for Dutchman Pim Verbeek as manager.

Arnold was an assistant at the 2010 World Cup when Australia didn't get out of the group.

He then became solely a club coach for the first time with A-Leaguers Central Coast in 2010.

While still renowned as a crabby character, Arnold got results: beaten grand finalists in 2011; champions in 2012-2013.

In November 2013, Arnold quit to manage Vegalta Sendai in Japan. He lasted five months.

In April 2014, after a winless start to the J-League season, the club said they had dismissed Arnold but he said it was by mutual consent.

The very next month, Arnold was appointed as Sydney FC coach. In his first season at the Sky Blues they lost the grand final.

The following season, 2015-16, Sydney finished seventh. And the failure prompted the grumpy coach to change.

He worked with self-described 'coach whisperer' Bradley Stubbs with instant effect: Arnold's newly-relaxed persona helped deliver the Sky Blues the 2016-2017 championship.

"Last year I showed a lot of signs of not the real Graham Arnold," he said after winning the title.

"I showed, publicly, a person that's more of an actor than a coach.

"When I did go away and resurrect myself ... I wanted to show people the real me, what I'm like away from football, and I want to show that with my coaching."

Arnold's Sky Blues swept all before them in collecting their title. They're doing the same this campaign.

Arnold will finish the A-League season before taking the Socceroos' job from Dutchman Bert van Marwijk, who will lead Australia at the World Cup in Russia in June.

Arnold's four-year appointment breaks new turf for a man who has covered much ground.

He was an attacking force as a player, for Canterbury-Marrickville in the NSW Premier League and Sydney Croatia in the National Soccer League from 1982.

He scored 68 goals in a 178-game NSL stretch; won the 1986 player of the year award when he was the league's top goalscorer.

A year earlier Arnold scored on his full debut for the Socceroos - he netted 19 goals in 54 national appearances.

In 1990, Arnold went to Holland; two years later to Belgium; then back to Holland again in 1995.

He was on the move again in 1997, for a season in Japan.

Arnold, who dipped his toes into managing at Sydney Croatia for two games in 1989/90, then took the plunge - he returned to the NSL as player-manager of Northern Spirit in 1998.