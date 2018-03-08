Glory without Castro for A-League clash

Perth Glory coach Kenny Lowe hopes another week on the sidelines for Diego Castro will help the star A-League import come home with a wet sail.

Diego Castro's absence will be a big blow for Perth Glory.

Castro was a late withdrawal from last week's 1-1 draw with Western Sydney due to a niggling calf injury.

The 35-year-old has been battling calf issues for the best part of two months, but scans conducted earlier this week cleared him of any tears.

However, Castro still has fluid around the area which is causing him pain, and could lead to a tear if he tries to push through it.

Glory take on Central Coast at nib Stadium on Saturday.

After that, there's a 15-day break until their next game, at home to Melbourne Victory.

Lowe hopes that break will leave Castro fit and firing for the last four games of the A-League season.

"He hasn't trained this week. Just feels a bit sore," Lowe said.

"The good news is he hasn't got a tear. He's just got fluid in there. It's just a sensitive area of the calf, so he's feeling a bit of pain.

"So (if he can) get through this weekend, then we get a bit of a break, and roll into the last four."

Glory remain four points adrift of sixth-placed Western Sydney, meaning they will need to snare all three points against Central Coast to keep their finals hopes alive.

Goalkeeper Liam Reddy is suspended, meaning understudy Nick Feely will step in.

Meanwhile, Glory defender Scott Neville is hoping to avoid surgery at the end of the season on the little right toe he broke late last year.

Neville first broke the toe during an FFA Cup game late last year, and he refractured it in round six of the A-League season.

He missed the next eight rounds in a bid to let the toe heal, and he has been able to manage the injury ever since.

Neville will see a specialist after the season finishes to determine whether he needs surgery.

"It was affecting me pretty badly early on in the season," Neville said.

"I was getting injections to get through games. It's good to be back now. I'm playing 90 minutes and feeling quite good.

"I'm in a bigger boot. I'm usually in a nine, but I'm in a 10, 10.5 now.

"With a broken toe, the bigger boot gives you more space and doesn't compact the toe as much. The pain's not as bad."