Graham Arnold returns to Socceroos top job

GRAHAM ARNOLD TO SUCCEED BERT VAN MARWIJK AS LONG-TERM SOCCEROOS COACH

WHAT'S HIS CONTRACT?

Like the last time Arnold took the reins of the Socceroos in 2006, he'll replace a high-profile Dutchman straight after the next World Cup. The 54-year-old hopes to stay on until the big show in 2022.

HOW HE WENT LAST TIME?

Arnie's stint, which began after the Socceroos' euphoric 2006 World Cup campaign, was tainted by his gruff approach to players, opponents and media.

He publicly blasted players during the Asian Cup, where Australia only made the quarters, and eventually was booted after he couldn't get the Young Socceroos out of their group in the 2008 Olympics.

WHAT'S HE DONE SINCE?

He's plied his trade in the A-League, leading 205 games at Central Coast (2010-13) and Sydney FC (2014-18).

The Mariners topped the league table in Arnold's second season and won the championship in his third, while the Sky Blues are odds-on to defend their championship and premiership this year.

He owns a host of league records, including the best winning percentage by a coach (55 per cent), and has led the only three teams to finish a season with 14 clean sheets.

HAS IT ALL GONE TO PLAN?

Not exactly. His jump to the J-League in 2013 ended after six games at Vegalta Sendai and he's never taken a club team into the last eight of the Asian Champions League.

WHAT WILL BE DIFFERENT THIS TIME AROUND?

Last time, his only experience as manager was from three years of playing/coaching at NSL team Northern Spirit. He'd also been the Socceroos assistant coach for six years.

Now, he comes with A-League titles under his belt, better awareness of managing people and has mentors around him that he can lean on in times of need.

"I'm ready this time. I've learnt a hell of a lot. I'm a completely different person 10 years on," said Arnold.