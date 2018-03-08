Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah prominently featured in the post-match talks as Juventus beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 on aggregate to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Allegri hails 'extraordinary' Asamoah after Tottenham display

The Italians came into Wednesday's fixture on the back of a 2-2 first leg home draw, and it had to take an overwhelming team effort to steal a 2-1 comeback victory at Wembley.

With the Old Lady 1-0 down, Asamoah was brought on for Blaise Matuidi on the hour mark as Stephan Lichtsteiner replaced Medhi Benatia, and the move ultimately turned out a masterstroke as Juve scored two quick goals within the next seven minutes.

“It was a prestigious victory at a stadium like Wembley," Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said after the game.

"We waited for the right time, showed patience and won the game. Over the two legs, I think our qualification was deserved.

“We struggled in the first half, above all by losing the ball and they were deadly in those situations.

"We kept splitting the team in two with misplaced passes, but after the break were more balanced, compact and kept it tight. The lads achieved something impressive.

“I made changes because we needed players with different characteristics, as Asamoah is extraordinary in his passing, and has been really underestimated throughout his career."

After six years at Juve, Asamoah is reportedly on his way out of the Allianz Stadium, having been linked to Inter Milan.

Despite copping five Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia winner's medals and three Super Cup titles with the Old Lady, the Champions League title has proven rather elusive.

With Allegri's men through to the quarter-finals, the 29-year-old looks set for one last throw of the dice.