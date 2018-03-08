Watt's my name! Footballer sent off over hilarious surname gaffe

Former Arsenal youngster Sanchez Watt has been sent off for dissent after he was repeatedly asked his name by the referee.

Watt's my name! Footballer sent off over hilarious name blunder

Watt was shown a yellow card for kicking the ball away during Hemel Hempstead's clash with East Thurrock on Tuesday.

The referee asked Watt, who spent four years at the Gunners, to give his name, and he replied with his his surname three times.

Unfortunately for the forward, the official mistook him for asking "what?", and subsequently sent him off!

The phantom red card at @hemelfc



This seemed to happen:



The Ref asks Sanchez Watt for his name.



Watt gives it repeatedly but the ref hears it as ‘What? What?’



The ref shows him a red for dissent.



Parkes explains to the ref who rescinds the card.



@NonLeagueCrowd @HemelFans pic.twitter.com/z14PtEcGJZ — Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) March 6, 2018

Watt's captain explained that his name was actually Sanchez Watt and the ref then reversed the decision, leading to Watt's reaction on social media.

"Stop playing with my name, I ain't gon say it no mo," Watt wrote, with the hashtag #PutSomeRespekOnMyName.

Stop playing with my name I ain’t gon say it no mo’ 😤... #PutSomeRespekOnMyName All 🌲 of yall 😂 #Watt pic.twitter.com/nX0mRO971X — Sanchez Watt 🌹 (@sanchezwatt) March 7, 2018

Watt has endured something of a nomadic career, taking in loan spells at Southend United, Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday, Crawley Town and Colchester United before a permanent move to the latter club.

Watt has also played for Kerala Blasters in India, along with Crawley and Billericay Town.

The 27-year-old has also been capped by England at Under-16, U17 and U19 level.