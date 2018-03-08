ISL 2017-18: Mumbai City FC to retain Amrinder Singh

News

Recalled Socceroo relishes return from exile

Amrinder Singh has committed his future to Mumbai City FC as the goalkeeper is expected to put pen to paper on a three-year deal, Goal can reveal.

The 24-year-old has spent his last two Indian Super League (ISL) seasons at Mumbai City FC. The club failed to make it into the play-offs this season as they finished a disappointing seventh on the table.

In the 16 matches this season with Amrinder in goal, Mumbai leaked in 27 goals.

A product of the Pune FC academy, Singh made his first foray into the ISL with Atletico de Kolkata in 2015 where six clean sheets earned him a bigger I-League contract with Bengaluru FC, initially on loan in 2016.

The move was made permanent at the end of a successful 2016 I-League season with Singh being adjudged the best goalkeeper having kept nine clean sheets.

The 6 ft 1 inch tall 'keeper was a part of India U-23's squad for the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea. He made his debut for the senior team in August when he came on in the second half against Mauritius.

