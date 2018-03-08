Michael Soosairaj is all set to ply his trade for Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC starting next season, Goal understands.

ISL 2017-18: Michael Soosairaj in advanced talks with Jamshedpur FC

In 18 matches for Chennai City FC in the I-League this season, the 23-year-old has scored three goals and as many assists to his name.

He could be the second player after Nandhakumar to switch from Chennai City FC to an ISL outfit. It is reliably learnt that the South Indian club stands to gain from Soosairaj’s transfer to the Jharkhand-based outfit.

"Everything has been different this year. There has been a lot of attention on me from the media and the fans. I did not expect to do this well. Last year, I played only four games and just wanted to be consistent this year. I feel I have exceeded my own expectations,” Soosairaj was quoted saying in The Hindu.