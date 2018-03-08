Mitch Langerak has had a dominant start to his J-League career with Nagoya Grampus, but the player himself knows he has an extraordinarily tough battle ahead to wrestle the Socceroos No.1 goalkeeping jersey away from Mat Ryan before the World Cup.

Langerak: Mat Ryan has earned the Socceroos No.1 goalkeeping position

Langerak has starred in Nagoya's winning start to their league campaign - earning best save in matchday one before being named in the J-League team of the week after their second victory.

The former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper has been selected in Bert Van Marwijk's 29-man preliminary squad for the friendlies against Norway and Colombia later this month - Australia's only scheduled matches before heading to the World Cup.

But despite his quality form, the 29-year-old custodian faces an increasingly difficult battle to become Australian starting goalkeeper, with incumbent Ryan excelling in the English Premier League for Brighton and Hove Albion.

Since Mark Schwarzer's retirement in 2013, Langerak has only managed eight Socceroos caps to Ryan's 39, and he understands his competitor and teammate has earned the right to be between the sticks in Russia.